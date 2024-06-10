Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 724,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $122.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

