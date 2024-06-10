Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 4,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.77. 169,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

