Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,391 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,391 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.2 %

Apple stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,103,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,586,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

