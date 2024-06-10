Newlands Management Operations LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $4.03 on Monday, hitting $113.50. 2,504,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.59, a P/E/G ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,117 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $343,306.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,136 shares of company stock valued at $67,772,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

