NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $96.13. 2,555,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

