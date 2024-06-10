Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 14,503,050 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 908.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,503,050 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 5.26% of E2open Parent worth $70,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 83.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in E2open Parent by 21.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after buying an additional 551,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETWO stock remained flat at $4.49 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 217,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,257. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

