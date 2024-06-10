Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 34,616 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Light & Wonder by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,249,000 after purchasing an additional 231,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNW stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 84,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,301. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

