NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. 152,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 146,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.03.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

