NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.91

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.91 and last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 306864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,090,980 shares of company stock worth $76,161,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

