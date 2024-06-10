Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.12

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $833.18 million and approximately $77.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11714953 USD and is up 11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $41,348,277.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

