Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

OLMA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $734.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,450 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

