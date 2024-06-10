Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,978,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

