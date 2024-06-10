Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $46,370.68 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $46,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,697.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in OLO by 8.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OLO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.