Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $28,367.90 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OLO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 1,468,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,902. The company has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.27. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $3,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 538,231 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 1,737.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 562,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 531,444 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,917,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,810,000 after purchasing an additional 495,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

