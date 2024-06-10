OMG Network Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $61.13 million and $20.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00046437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00015996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000910 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.