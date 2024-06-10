One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSS

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.14.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of One Stop Systems worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.