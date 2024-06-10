Oppenheimer Trims Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Target Price to $10.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

VTYX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $40.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 139.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,240 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 107,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 124,298 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.