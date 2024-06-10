Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -271.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Strs Ohio grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

