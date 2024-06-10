Orchid Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $88.25 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.20 or 0.99952031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00091880 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09222342 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,028,331.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.