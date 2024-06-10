Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) versus Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Critical Review

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Klépierre 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.00 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -2.62 Klépierre $1.62 billion N/A $208.54 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

Klépierre beats Orion Office REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT



Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Klépierre



Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

