Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Jeffrey Glajch Acquires 5,000 Shares

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of Orion stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.49. 245,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,100. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Orion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Orion by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

