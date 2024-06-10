Oxen Market Cap Hits $5.93 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $21,674.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,414.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.80 or 0.00675362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00114527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00257485 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00079161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,252,176 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

