Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.0773 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $23,311.18 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,775.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.03 or 0.00676728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00114632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00256769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00053789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00080052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,248,042 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.