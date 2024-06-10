P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,760 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.56% of EVe Mobility Acquisition worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVE. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 66,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

EVE remained flat at $11.05 during trading on Monday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,525. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.