P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. AltC Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.5% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.67% of AltC Acquisition worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

