P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $7.84 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393,635 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up 1.8% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

PNM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 382,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

