Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,601 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

