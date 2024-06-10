Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MD. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.