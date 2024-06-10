Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $20.13 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,905 shares of company stock valued at $122,560 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

