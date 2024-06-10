Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

PM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

