Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

