Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

