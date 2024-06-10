Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.30. 137,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,403. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,023 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

