Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 7,340,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,401,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $10,687,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

