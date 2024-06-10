POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.79

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 221493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

POET Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $649.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

