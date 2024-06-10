Pollux Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.33 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $105,685.93 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,956,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,351,926 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,951,135.030921 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.33322252 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $57,622.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

