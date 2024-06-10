Ponke Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.75 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Ponke token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $242.21 million and $47.75 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.48907732 USD and is up 17.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $39,483,113.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

