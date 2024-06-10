Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Bought by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Portillo’s makes up about 1.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.85% of Portillo’s worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Portillo’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Portillo’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 1,162,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,569. The firm has a market cap of $715.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

