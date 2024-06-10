PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $182.29

PotCoin (POT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $182.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

