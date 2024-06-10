Prom (PROM) Price Tops $10.44 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.44 or 0.00014924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $190.52 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,858.57 or 0.99865321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00093482 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.41185319 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,878,551.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

