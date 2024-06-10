PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $154.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $153.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PVH opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PVH by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

