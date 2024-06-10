Qtum Price Reaches $3.04 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00004425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $319.70 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.14 or 0.05268184 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00046227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,186,996 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

