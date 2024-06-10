RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) is Wasatch Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,968 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises 2.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 6.03% of RBC Bearings worth $501,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.82 on Monday, reaching $276.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,000. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.24. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

