ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.00 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 166.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $51.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 238.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00114609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008336 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

