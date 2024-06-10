Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,906 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $495,387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 442,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.35.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

