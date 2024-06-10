Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,107 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.93. 77,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

