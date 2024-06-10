Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.09. 1,242,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

