Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.65. The company had a trading volume of 474,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,611. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

