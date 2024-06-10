Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,163,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $109.36. 110,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

