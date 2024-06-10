Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,066 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,272. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

